William HawkWilliam R. Hawk, beloved husband, uncle, and grandpa passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The son of the late Ralph Hawk and Donna (Badgero) Pickering was born August 11, 1952. Bill graduated from Midland High School in 1970, enlisted in the US Army in 1972, and was honorably discharged in 1975 after serving in Kentucky and Germany.Bill was employed with the Midland County Sheriff's Office for 27 years, retiring as Lieutenant in August of 2002. He received numerous letters of commendation for his tireless efforts in solving crimes, receiving the Gerstacker Deputy of the year in 1992.Bill was always there to help others, when not even asked. If the true measure of a life is to learn and grow, Bill embodied this, at the end, he was a Teddy that would do anything for his grandchildren. If there was a project to be done, his motto was "why wait, let's get it done". He loved hunting, going on many hunts with his brother Ralph and good friend and hunting partner Bill Smith. He was an avid golfer, NASCAR fan, and enjoyed boating with his family.Bill is survived by his wife, Deb, Mother Donna Pickering, Brother-in-law Dennis (Sue) McLean, Sisters Sue of Alma, Sandy of Midland, Brother Ralph (Sue) Hawk of Florida, Brothers Mark (Jan) Pickering of Midland, Fred (Cindy) Pickering of Midland, Oscar Jr Pickering of Midland, Tim Pickering of Midland. Nephews Jeff and Chris Hawk of Florida, Stepsons Philip (Tonia) Wendt of Battle Creek, Toby (Jodi) Wendt of Battle Creek, Stepdaughter Tonya (Alex) Hitsman of Midland Grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Brendan, Conner and Colin Wendt of Battle Creek and "Papa" to Selena Hitsman of Midland. Uncle to Cody, McKenzie, Gentry and Kennedy of Florida The family would also like to recognize lifelong friends Ken (Judy) Anderson, Mike (Becky) Clark, Bill (Mary) Smith as we as the "Bully" gang (you know who you are and how special you were to him) Father, Ralph Hawk, Stepfather Oscar Pickering Sr., Father-in-law Robert McLean, Mother-in-law Vivian McLean and Brother Steve Pickering predeceased him.Due to the current pandemic, there will be no forma services. A celebration of life will take place sometime in the spring of 2021