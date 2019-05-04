William John Boberg, 22, of Fort Carson, Colo., passed away April 25, 2019. He was born Jan. 20, 1997 in El Paso, Texas to Daniel Mateo and Korry Bedore (Boberg). William has lived in various places: El Paso, Texas; Calumet, Mich.; Clare, and Sierra Vista, Ariz.
William (Williamo, Willy B, Will) is survived by his mother, Korry; his father, Daniel; his step-father, Michael Bedore (Mike); half siblings, Steward, Steven, Anthony and Charlize. He is also survived by his grandmother, Sharon Weijola; grandfather, Teodulo Mateo (Delfo); many aunts, uncles, cousins; and two cats, Destiny and Tigger.
William proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army
on Sept. 11th, 2017, as a carpentry and masonry specialist (12W) and was stationed with the 615th Engineer Construction Company at Fort Carson, Colo. He was in the process of submiting his package for Special Forces Assessment and Selection Course. He also planned to later change his Army career either to psychological operations or Cyber Security as he was truly passionate with those fields. William had ambitions to obtain a Project Management Professional certification, a degree in cyber security, and to start a business after he got out of the Army. During his initial Army training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., he received the Iron Soldier Award for having the highest physical fitness test score of 334 (maximum score was 300), which was the highest score ever in his company. William also got promoted during basic training to Private First Class (E-3) for being in the top 10% as being a soldier. William joined the Army to proudly serve his country and carry on the family military tradition.
William mainly attended schools in Clare and graduated from Clare High School in 2015, and also attended Tombstone High School in Tombstone, Ariz. from 2013-2015. He attended college at Northwood University in Midland from 2015-2017 where he studied operations and supply chain management, and was a member of the Alpha Signature Phi fraternity. William enjoyed playing football, hockey, working out, track and field and listening to music. He had extraordinary athletic abilities as he was always a star athlete. While William attended the Tombstone High School as a junior, he placed fourth place overall for the entire state in Arizona for track and field during conferences.
William will be well remembered for his kindness, sweetness, love and compassion towards everyone around him, and mostly his ability to brighten everyone's day with his smile. William had a soul that instantly touched everyone's lives. He could light up the room the instant he walked into it. He loved making everyone laugh and was a great jokester.
