William 'Bill' J. Cozat

William "Bill" J. Cozat, 93, of Coleman, died at home Friday, June 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 26, 1926 in Alma, the son of the late John and Lena (Fike) Cozat. He married the love of his life, Georgia (Todd) Cozat, July 25, 1950. Together they lived on their farm in Coleman for over 70 years. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and attending his grandkids school activities and sporting events. He was a talented woodworker, making many treasured pieces for friends and family. Bill will be remembered most for his devotion an love of his family. Bill retired from Coleman Community Schools after 37 years as director of transportation and maintenance.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Georgia of Coleman; son, Bill and Melissa Cozat of Coleman; daughter, Yvonne and Tom Wandzel of Swartz Creek; grandchildren and families, Steve and Lea Cozat, Logan, Cooper, Evelyn, Katelyn, and Brooklyn; Sara and Randy Garing, Gage, Hudson and Harper; Philip and Tracy Borka, Brady and Cole; Eric and Angie Cozat, Kaitlin (Dan) Harras, Kylie, Keegan, Will; and great-great-grandchild, Charlotte; step-grandchildren and families, Jeff and Catherine Wandzel, Adam; Scott and Cathy Wandzel, Rachel; Mark Wandzel, Kari and Greg Nab, Kinsleigh; sisters, Elizabeth Long, Wilma Sysak, Vera and Larry Marshall all of Coleman; sister-in-law, Shirley Cozat of Coleman; many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Kenneth and Gordon "Joe" Cozat.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman with Elizabeth Long officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Coleman Community Fire Dept. or Mid-Michigan Hospice.



