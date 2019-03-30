William Donald Johnston, 80, of Sanford, died Monday evening, March 25, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Jan. 8, 1939 in Midland, son of the late William Johnston and Gladys (John) Boyle. He was a graduate of Midland High School and continued his education at Central Michigan University where he received a master's degree. Bill proudly served his country as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. In June of 1959, he married Linda (Randall).



Bill was an avid hunter and enjoyed his poker club friendships. He was employed as a teacher and administrator with the Midland Public Schools for over 30 years.



Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Lori Johnston, Lisa (Dirk) Waltz and Kevin Johnston; granddaughter, Taylor Waltz; and brother, Jerry Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Johnston; and sister-in-law, Ruth Johnston.



Cremation for William has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.