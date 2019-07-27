William L. Kartz Sr., 90, of Buchanan, Mich., passed away April 19, 2019. Bill was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Midland, to the late Louis and Helen (Jardno) Kartz.
Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict
from 1950 to 1952. Upon discharge, he began his 38 year career with the U.S. Postal Service as a city letter carrier. In 1956, he met and later married Susan A. Underwood. They celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to her death in 2012.
Bill had a love of gardening, dabbled a bit with woodworking and the pursuit of a REALLY good bargain!
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William Kartz Jr.; his infant granddaughter, Billie Elizabeth; his siblings, Frank, Richard, Clara, Lillian and Daniel; and his in-laws, Margaret and Phillip Losey.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Don) Trucks of Coleman, Tammie Kartz of Ogden, Utah, Karen Bosse of Buchanan, Mich.; as well as seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Shuler.
In accordance with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Coleman Wesleyan Church, 110 W. Webster, Coleman, MI 48618. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Bill's family will welcome guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Those wishing to honor William, in lieu of flowers, may wish to consider Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49805.