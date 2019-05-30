William "Willie" Clarence Letts, 68, of Midland, died early Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born June 14, 1950 in Midland, son of the late Elmer and Lila (Comstock) Letts. Willie was raised in Midland and attended Midland Public Schools. On June 10, 1972, he married the former Karen Russell in Merrill, a loving marriage that lasted for 47 years. He was employed by the Sanford Lake Parks and Recreation and at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in the custodial department for 30 years, until his retirement in 2009.
Willie was a jokester with everyone and had one of the kindest hearts of anyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, camping, mushroom picking and trail riding. Of all the enjoyments listed, his greatest joy was his family, he loved spending time with them.
Surviving besides his wife, Karen; are his children, Terrie (William Zibbell) Letts, William (Angela) Letts, Amanda Letts, John (Meagan Bracey) Letts and Gary Letts; grandchildren, Kortnie, Samantha (Kevin), Emily (Curtis), Jennifer, Cameron, Micah, Avery, Danny, Addie, Peyton, Ethan and Caleb; great-grandchildren, Mason, Bryson, Jameson and Exzandria. He is also survived by brother, Edward (Evilyn) Comstock; sister, Florence Jenny Letts Comfort; and sisters-in-law, Jill Letts and Rose Letts. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Avah; brothers, Alvin and Floyd Letts; and sister, Donna Carmen.
Funeral services for Willie will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with cremation to follow. Willie's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Willie's family in care of his wife Karen.