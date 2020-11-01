William Linde
William "Bill" A. Linde, 68, of Midland, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from multiple health complications that he had been fighting over an extended period of time. Bill went home to be with the Lord while at the Garden City Hospital. He was born Jan. 31, 1952 in Midland, and was the son of the late Alfred "Al" and Shirley (Baldwin) Linde of Midland. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Stephanie L. "Stevie" Brown who he married in September 1977 in Saginaw. Bill attended and proudly graduated from Midland Public Schools, then attended Central Michigan University for two years. Bill worked for Midland Public Schools as a custodian for many years. Bill loved working for the schools, staying close to the heart of the community. He was well known for his abilities in baseball and his love for this great game. Bill enjoyed staying busy by working out, attending sporting events and taking walks outside in beautiful Midland. While Bill loved his work and hobbies, his greatest joy was being a father to his two sons who he is survived by: Joshua T. Linde (Christina L.) of Lansing and Joseph W. Linde (Jennifer L., Tanner and Tyson) of Tecumseh, Mich. Bill is further survived by his sister, Libby Cady (John) of Aurora, Ill.; and nephews, Jason, Steven and Michael.
Bill's family will receive friends for a funeral visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 4-7 p.m at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St.