Bill was raised in Chicago and received a degree in history from DePaul University in 1947. Upon completing a tour of service in the U.S. Navy, Bill returned to Chicago and married his beloved Cecilia Buckley in 1948. She predeceased him in 1980. They had three children, Rita O'Donnell (Stephen Gates), David O'Donnell (Melinda Kelley) and Teresa Currie (Sandy). His children survive him, as do his beloved grandchildren, Chris Currie (Anna), Katherine Currie and John Gates; great-grandchildren, Jane and Nora Currie; and niece, Jean Buckley.



A job with the Social Security Administration took Bill and his young family to Baltimore in 1956. In 1963 he began work with the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. where he spent the majority of his career. He was a recognized authority on workers' compensation, and at one point spent several months in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, working with the Saudi government to develop a national workers' compensation program.



Bill's interest in travel was lifelong and the postcard was his own literary form. He made three separate trips to Easter Island, twice as a member of UC Berkeley's University Research Expeditions Program, to study prehistoric petroglyphs. He saw Stonehenge, Hadrian's Wall and the Jungfrau, took passage on a freighter to Gdansk, Poland, traveled regularly to Asia and the South Pacific and loved the beauty of New Zealand and the American desert Southwest. He was a recipient of the coveted Phileas Fogg award, having visited all of that character's major destinations in Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days. Bill always traveled lightly, claiming correctly that he "could be ready in 30 minutes." He made numerous trips with his children and his grandchildren. Bill continued traveling alone well into his 80's, always arranging his own itineraries after extensive research. His passport expires in 2026.



In addition to traveling the world, Bill was an avid theater goer. He and Cecilia were regulars at Center Stage in Baltimore and at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He read widely and subscribed for many years to The Economist, The Christian Science Monitor, and International Travel News. He routinely completed the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink, and spent many happy hours engrossed in the detective novels of Rex Stout, Arthur Upfield, Jane Langton and P.D. James. History and biography were of particular interest. Trips to the bookstore and the library always included the question "Do you want to start in the travel section or biography?"



He was a member of the Sierra Club for many years.



In addition to his family, Bill is survived by his beloved caregivers, Mary Marshall (no relation), Kellie



A memorial gathering will take place in Chicago at a later date, at which time Bill's ashes will be interred at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, next to those of his beloved Cecilia.

