William R.R. "Bob" Park died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona on February 20, 2019 at the age of 91.



Bob earned a Ph.D. in chemistry and spent most of his career as a research chemist in plastics at The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, Michigan. He retired from Dow in 1985, holding 25 patents, and after authoring a book on plastics film technology and several other scientific publications.



In his first marriage to Monica Lawless (deceased) in 1950, they were blessed with four children: Kerry Parker (Barry), Michele Fry (Tom), Peter (deceased) and Lynn Walls (Ken Roy), with six grandchildren between them. Bob married his second wife, Thea Wienke, who came with two daughters: Lydia Felley (Richard) and Yvonne Onouye (Barry) and four more grandchildren.



Bob so loved the outdoors, while skiing, hiking, fishing and practicing archery. He earned a gold medal in archery twice in the National Senior Olympics. Bob also was an avid reader and bridge player.



He particularly enjoyed a trip to New Zealand in 1977 and a North Atlantic cruise of 32 days and 22 ports in 2008. For 20 years Bob made an annual trip to Alaska to pursue his passion for salmon fishing.



Bob is missed by his family and friends, who enjoyed his quick wit, his sense of humor and wisdom.



A celebration of life will be held at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8832 Sunset, Prescott, Arizona, 86305, on June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Science 1948 1/2 Mature Study Entrance Bursary in memory of Dr. William R.R. (Bob) Park to Queen's University, Attn: Michelle Pruefer, 50B Arch St., Room 303, Kingston, ON K7L 3N6; or to the Good Samaritan Society, the Marley House Endowment Fund, 1065 Ruth St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

