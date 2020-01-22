William T. Randall Sr., 81, of Coleman, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. He was born Nov. 12, 1938 in Clare County, the son of the late Thomas and Etoile (Clingan) Randall. Bill married Carol A. Klashak, April 21, 1962. He retired from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1995 after 29 years of service. Bill served with the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shuffleboard and crafts. Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Carol of Coleman; children, Beth and Thomas Kern of Webberville, William and Stacey Randall Jr. of Lake City; grandchildren, Amanda and Jeremy Page, Dillon and Kaitlin Kern, Travis Kern; great-grandchildren, Ember and Tucker Page; sisters, Nancy Bader of Tennessee, Patsy Fetters of Texas; several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Randall; and sister, Mary Moose.



Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with Priest Steve Levine officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services.