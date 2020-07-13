William 'Ted' WallaceWilliam "Ted" Edward Wallace, 84, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House. He was born in Saginaw, March 12, 1936 to Robert and Marguerite (Hunter) Wallace. He was a 1954 graduate of Arthur Hill High School.Shortly after high school he served in the U.S. Army in the financial core. He was a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University where he earned degrees in both history and law enforcement. He was the university's first law enforcement graduate. Ted retired from the Midland City Police Department in 1990 with the rank of lieutenant.On July 25, 1959 in Saginaw he married Nancy Winslow. In addition to Nancy he leaves his children, Deborah (Alan) Lamberson, William, and Darci (Michael) Jurecka. He leaves six grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Dianne Hummel and Kathy (David) Andrus; and sister-in-law, Hildegard Wallace.He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and brother-in-law, Dick Hummel.In healthier days he enjoyed golfing, bowling, spending winters in Florida and time with his family.Although he rarely fished, he often accompanied Nancy on her many fishing trips with some taking them to Canada which was greatly appreciated by Nancy.Ted was a very generous man who totally loved his family and the family beagle, Lizzie who he called "Puppy Dog." He was greatly loved and will be missed.A private family burial will take place at LaPorte Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Helping Hands Mission, 116 W. Brown St., Beaverton, MI 48612. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.