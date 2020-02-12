Willis Miller, 91, of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020 at Candlestone Assisted Living in Midland.
He was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Midland, to the Clarence and Bertha (Yoder) Miller. He married Edna (Shetler), Nov. 21, 1954. They were married 62 years and had two children Sandra (Wright) and Bryan.
Willis served his country in the Korean conflict
from 1950 to 1952 and received three Bronze campaign stars, two overseas bars and the U.S. Service Metal.
As a life long resident of Midland, Willis was very active in the community.
He was a member of the Midland Mennonite Church for much of his life, where he served as an elder and sang in a men's quartet. He also attended Eagle Ridge Church of God where he and his wife Edna worshiped and had many dear friends. Willis worked in the printing business for most of his adult life. He retired from Mckay Press in Midland where he held a variety of positions.
Willis loved hunting, fishing and golf. He especially enjoyed fastpitch softball where he excelled as a pitcher. After many successful years as a player, he gave back to the game he loved by coaching little league baseball and umpiring softball.
He is survived by his two children, Sandy (Wright) and Bryan; grandchildren, Stephanie Griffith, Austin and Jessica Wright, Amanda, Lauren and Tiffany Miller. He is also survived by brothers, Duane (Val), James (Connie), Charles (Pat) and Lynn (Carol). His wife, Edna preceded Willis in death; as well as parents, Clarence and Bertha; brothers, Glen Miller, Hubert Miller and Delton Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Eagle Ridge Church on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 with Pastor Bill Greiner officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gideons International.Smith
-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Miller family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com