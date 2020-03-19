Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willobelle Louise VanMeter. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Willobelle Louise Van Meter

Willowbelle Louise Van Meter died March 18, 2020. She was born March 26, 1925, at Este, Mich., to Estle and Theresa (Mesh) Lyons. She married Louis Arthur Van Meter on April 3, 1944, at St. Brigid's rectory while he was on furlow from the Army in World War II. While in high school, she was a drum majorette and also worked for a photographer, applying tints to photographs. She was also part of a state champion softball team. She worked for The Dow Chemical Co. in the chemistry department before starting her family.

She is survived by children, Karen Wonsitler, Louis (Linda) Van Meter, John (Cathy) Van Meter, Robert (Jodi) Van Meter, Marianne DeMott, Joanne (Paul) Anderson, Suzie (Dave) Sunday, Ann (Jerry) Mueller; son-in-law, Terry Baumann; grandchildren, Christina Beman, Michelle Massey, Philip and Paul Baumann, Jeff Van Meter, Jennifer DeShazer, Brad and Bryan Van Meter, Shannon Herber, Robby Van Meter, Amy Russo, Jason and Jeremy Steenhagen, Jessica Keidel, Angel Raymond, Justin Sunday, Amanda and Matthew Mueller; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Willie's family would like to thank all the wonderful people at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. Any contributions in Willie's name to this caring hospice home would be appreciated.

In response to current events, a funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Midland at a later date. Details can be obtained by contacting Smith-Miner Funeral Home in Midland or





