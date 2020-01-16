Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma D. Frakes. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. Paul Lutheran Church 2045 Lynn St. Sanford , MI View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Paul Lutheran Church 2045 Lynn St. Sanford , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Wilma married James Drew in 1954 and was sadly widowed in 1963 when Jim was killed in a construction accident. She then married Roger K. Frakes in 1964 and embraced the life of an Army officer's wife and spent many years living in the south. He preceded her in death in 2008.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Drury of Midland; stepdaughter, Marian Parsons of Charlevoix; grandchildren, Alyssa Drury and Nicholas Drury and his girlfriend Catrina Malysz; and beloved great-grandchildren, Lane, Levi and Kinsley. Wilma loved her Siamese cats and is also survived by her cat, Jasmine.



Wilma worked at Grace A. Dow Memorial Library as a library aide; was an administrative assistant at Bechtel Corporation and was manager of the campus bookstore at Northwood University until her retirement. After retirement, Wilma was the church secretary for St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sanford. This was her favorite job and she always said that God was her best boss. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church all of her life, was a member of the Sanford Historical Society and spent many summers as the Curator for the Sanford Historical Museum and helping out with Founder's Day.



Wilma loved her peaceful life living on Sanford Lake in close company of many relatives and friends. She enjoyed watching her daughter ride and show Arabian horses over the years. When her grandchildren were growing up she loved watching them play sports, especially Little League games and getting ice cream after the games with the kids. Her family and friends will miss her and her sense of humor. RIP Ama.



Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2045 Lynn St., Sanford. Wilma's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Smart Paws Rescue, a 501c3 local cat rescue. PO Box 1021, Midland, MI 48641.



