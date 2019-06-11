Wilma D. Letts, 88, of Midland, died Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mount Pleasant. She was born July 11, 1930 in Midland, daughter of the late Laurel and Florence (Chase) Short. Wilma attended Midland Schools and on June 6, 1951 she married Robert Leroy Letts.
Wilma is survived by her children and spouses, Nicki Talbot (Daniel), Bethany Thomas, Kimberly Letts, Rob (Nancy) Letts, Jamie (Doug) Bott, Tina (Steve) Mapes, Lisa (Michael) Rice, Becky (Joseph Hanson) Sauve and Teri (Mark) McCann; 21 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, MaryLou Kriegish and JoAnn Wieland; many nieces and nephews; and by her good friend, Wilma Schneider. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Sauve; great-granddaughter, Maddison Rice; brothers, Maurice Short, Laurel "Jack" Short, Stanley Short and Norman Short; and sisters, Maxine Hahn, Marceline Ordiway and Eva Short.
Funeral services for Wilma will take place 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Christopher Remington will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Wilma's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .