Wilma L. Spyker
Wilma Lucille Spyker, of Freeland, passed from this world to the next, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She made her transition at her home in Ingersoll Township with family by her side. Wilma was born May 21, 1931 to John and Fern (Graham) Retherford in Midland.
She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Fern; brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Pauline; daughter-in-law, Darlene Spyker; and her husband of 67 years, Duane.
Wilma is survived by her sister, Shirley (Ken) Polakowski; brother, Chuck (Pat) Retherford; her children, Dan Spyker of Detroit, Jon Spyker of Freeland, Julie (Alan) Paulus of Bay Village, Ohio, David Spyker of Bay City, Brian (Sandra) Spyker of Freeland, Nancy (Kirk) Hall of Midland and Arata Watanabe of Alpharetta, Ga. In addition, she leaves 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and hundreds of others whose lives she touched during her time on this earth.
Wilma retired in 1996 after 21 years as the art teacher at Bullock Creek Middle School. She remained active as a volunteer for a variety of organizations until illness confined her to her home. The family would like to thank all those who assisted in her care, including her long-term caregiver Trisha and especially Nurse Nicole from Heartland Hospice for the skill, kindness and compassion she shared during Mom's final days.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice of Bay City, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (Dementia), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia PA 19406, www.theaftd.org
or 1-866-507-7222, or the charity of the donor's choice
