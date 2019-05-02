Wilson A. Gay, 90, of Midland, passed away Monday evening, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The son of the late Harry H. and Katherine Mae (Wilson) Gay, was born in Saginaw, June 30, 1928. Wilson graduated from Midland High School where he was a track and field star winning state championships for the mile race in 1945 and 1946. He later enrolled at Michigan State University where he received his B.A. in economics in 1952. Wilson served in the U.S. Navy
during the Korean Conflict
and continued serving for 17 years attaining the rank of lieutenant commander, commanding the Saginaw Navy Reserve unit. Subsequent to his initial three year Navy commitment where he had the pleasure of serving on the USS Snowden, D.E., he went to work for The Dow Chemical Co. where he eventually served as treasurer from 1976-1986, retiring after 30 years of service to move to Anchorage, Alaska, where he and his wife Kaycy lived 23 years. Wilson enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, camping, traveling and collecting arrowheads. He was a long time member of the Winterfield Conservation Club which he and Kaycy acquired, returning to Midland in 2010 to manage the property.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 42 years, the former Kathleen "Kaycy" Conley whom he married on April 9, 1977. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ursula Helen Arndt 1926-1994 of Saginaw. Remaining family members include James J. Wilson, David S. (Faith) Gay all of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Alexandra Gay (Adam Stabenow), Kevin J. Gay, Liane S. (Eric) Davis, Andrew W. (Kayla) VanHorn, Anna F. Gay all of Portland, Ore.; sister, Betty Stark; cousins, Terry and Jennifer Gay of Midland; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by brother, Harry M Gay.
Per the wishes of Wilson, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Wilson Miller Funeral Home. Family will receive guests on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to chippewanaturecenter.org
or in person at the memorial.