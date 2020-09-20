Yuan Huang
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Yuan-Hong "John" Huang, on Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 80 after a 9-month hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Mei Huang; three children, Thomas (wife Yan Xia) of Midland, Betty Kim (husband Edsel) of Portland, Ore. and Karen Huang (husband Michael Chen) of Midland; seven grandchildren, Matthew Huang, Lauren Huang, Andrew Huang, Katherine Kim, Sydney Kim, Aidan Chen and Alex Chen; two brothers; and seven sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Yuan was born, raised and educated in Taiwan where he earned a degree in accounting and served in the Taiwan Air Force. In 1964, Yuan earned the incredible opportunity to come to the United States for his graduate studies and received his MBA degree from Louisiana State University. In 1966, Yuan moved to Midland and began a 29-year career at The Dow Chemical Co. in the Dow Corporate Controller's Department until his retirement in October 1994.
Yuan and Helen enjoyed their retirement immensely and traveled to 54 countries to explore new cultures and cuisines and to further develop his love of photography. They took many of these trips with their beloved family and friends, creating cherished memories. A longtime Midland resident, Yuan loved the cultural diversity of this multinational corporate headquarter town and he treasured the warm friendships of former colleagues, community friends and neighbors. He will be enormously missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know his kind, gentle and generous spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public funeral service. The family politely declines flowers or contributions. Those interested in making a donation in Yuan's memory are asked to consider MidMichigan Hospice, University of Michigan Cancer Center or Dow Gardens.
