1/1
Yuan Huang
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yuan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yuan Huang
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Yuan-Hong "John" Huang, on Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 80 after a 9-month hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Mei Huang; three children, Thomas (wife Yan Xia) of Midland, Betty Kim (husband Edsel) of Portland, Ore. and Karen Huang (husband Michael Chen) of Midland; seven grandchildren, Matthew Huang, Lauren Huang, Andrew Huang, Katherine Kim, Sydney Kim, Aidan Chen and Alex Chen; two brothers; and seven sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Yuan was born, raised and educated in Taiwan where he earned a degree in accounting and served in the Taiwan Air Force. In 1964, Yuan earned the incredible opportunity to come to the United States for his graduate studies and received his MBA degree from Louisiana State University. In 1966, Yuan moved to Midland and began a 29-year career at The Dow Chemical Co. in the Dow Corporate Controller's Department until his retirement in October 1994.
Yuan and Helen enjoyed their retirement immensely and traveled to 54 countries to explore new cultures and cuisines and to further develop his love of photography. They took many of these trips with their beloved family and friends, creating cherished memories. A longtime Midland resident, Yuan loved the cultural diversity of this multinational corporate headquarter town and he treasured the warm friendships of former colleagues, community friends and neighbors. He will be enormously missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know his kind, gentle and generous spirit.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public funeral service. The family politely declines flowers or contributions. Those interested in making a donation in Yuan's memory are asked to consider MidMichigan Hospice, University of Michigan Cancer Center or Dow Gardens.
Please leave wishes and memories for the family at www.wswfh.com/obituaries. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved