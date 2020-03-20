Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zelma McCrimmon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zelma McCrimmon

Zelma Lorraine (Stickles) McCrimmon, 77, of Midland, died Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 25,1942 in Lansing, daughter of the late William and Zelma (Kikendall) Stickles. Zelma was a 1961 graduate of Charlotte High School. On May 14, 1977 she married James McCrimmon in Vermontville. Together they spent 34 years until his passing in 2011.

In 1984, she received a certificate as a respiratory therapy technician and entered a career in Arizona and later took her to Louisiana, that would last 30 years. Zelma had a deep love of animals and gave over 200 dogs a loving home. She was a loving and caring woman, that had a deep faith and was always hard working. She enjoyed crocheting, bee keeping, and helping others.

She will be missed by her four children, Marvin Jr. (Diane) Humphrey, Darlene (Gene) Faylor, Rebecca Humphrey and Laura Humphrey; stepchildren, Deborah Funk, and Jason McCrimmon; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, William Stickles, Mervell Stickles, Royal Stickles, David Stickles, Robert Stickles, and George Stickles. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, James "Buzz" McCrimmon.

In honoring Zelma's wishes and keeping up with her tradition of helping people, her body will be donated to the University of Michigan Anatomical Donations Program. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Humane Society of Midland County. Services were entrusted to Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Homes, Midland, MI 48640.





Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020

