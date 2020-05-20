Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allene (Atres) Gentry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Allene Ayres Gentry, 97, of Louisville formally of New Liberty, Ky., passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. She was born April 5, 1923, to the late Dewey and Mary Ayres in New Liberty.

Allene was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Gentry. She is survived by her son Marcus Gentry (Frances); grandson Robert C. Gentry; granddaughter Allison Seales (Keith); and two great-grandsons Jack and Logan Seales all of Louisville.

Allene graduated from Spencerian College and retired from Citizens Bank, New Liberty after a long dedicated career. Following Robert's death in 1992 she moved to Louisville to be close to her family. We will miss her wisdom, honesty, love and guidance.

Due to the current pandemic only a private graveside service for the immediate family is planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Allene's honor to New Liberty Baptist Church, New Liberty, KY 40355 LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Allene Ayres Gentry, 97, of Louisville formally of New Liberty, Ky., passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. She was born April 5, 1923, to the late Dewey and Mary Ayres in New Liberty.Allene was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Gentry. She is survived by her son Marcus Gentry (Frances); grandson Robert C. Gentry; granddaughter Allison Seales (Keith); and two great-grandsons Jack and Logan Seales all of Louisville.Allene graduated from Spencerian College and retired from Citizens Bank, New Liberty after a long dedicated career. Following Robert's death in 1992 she moved to Louisville to be close to her family. We will miss her wisdom, honesty, love and guidance.Due to the current pandemic only a private graveside service for the immediate family is planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Allene's honor to New Liberty Baptist Church, New Liberty, KY 40355 Published in The Owenton News-Herald from May 20 to May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close