LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Allene Ayres Gentry, 97, of Louisville formally of New Liberty, Ky., passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. She was born April 5, 1923, to the late Dewey and Mary Ayres in New Liberty.
Allene was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Gentry. She is survived by her son Marcus Gentry (Frances); grandson Robert C. Gentry; granddaughter Allison Seales (Keith); and two great-grandsons Jack and Logan Seales all of Louisville.
Allene graduated from Spencerian College and retired from Citizens Bank, New Liberty after a long dedicated career. Following Robert's death in 1992 she moved to Louisville to be close to her family. We will miss her wisdom, honesty, love and guidance.
Due to the current pandemic only a private graveside service for the immediate family is planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Allene's honor to New Liberty Baptist Church, New Liberty, KY 40355
Published in The Owenton News-Herald from May 20 to May 27, 2020