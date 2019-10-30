Ann Combs, 63, of Owenton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Ky.
Surviving are her husband, Hershel G. Combs Jr.; children, Maggie Ann (Fred) Roberts, Tonya Lynn and Jimmy Glen (Rebecka) Combs.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Remnant Baptist Church with Bro. Darren Wolford presiding. Burial was in the Combs Family Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019