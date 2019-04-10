Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Clarence "A.C." Sparrow. View Sign

Archie Clarence "A.C." Sparrow Jr., 97, of Owenton, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home.

Born July 10, 1921, in Lawrenceburg, Ky., he was the son of the late Archie Clarence Sparrow Sr. and Ruby Mae Casey Sparrow and the widower of Cordelia Hill Sparrow. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Casey Reed Sparrow and his sister, Marie Sparrow Kemper.

A.C. served his country during World War II, in the Army, where he was wounded in action while supplying food and ammunition to the front lines. He received the Purple Heart for his valor. He served the City of Owenton as a city councilman and mayor from 1978-1989. He was a member of the Owenton First Christian Church where he served as an Elder. Along with his wife, he owned and operated Owenton Dry Cleaners and Laundromat. Additionally, he was a long time member of the Owenton Rotary.

Surviving are his sons, Roger (Susan) Sparrow and Dickie (Renelle) Sparrow; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019. The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, with Bro. Greg Guy presiding.

Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery with military honors.

202 N. Main Street

Owenton , KY 40359

(502) 484-2828 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019

