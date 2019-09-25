Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker, 78, of Owenton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Bessie will be missed by her husband of nearly 15 years, Glenn Whitaker, and her son, Gayle (Tina) Walker.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Main Street location with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier, Bro. Keith Miller and Bro. Bill Allen presiding. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
