Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker

Service Information
McDonald & New Funeral Home
202 N. Main Street
Owenton, KY
40359
(502)-484-2828
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker, 78, of Owenton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Bessie will be missed by her husband of nearly 15 years, Glenn Whitaker, and her son, Gayle (Tina) Walker.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Main Street location with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier, Bro. Keith Miller and Bro. Bill Allen presiding. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.