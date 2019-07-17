Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Second Baptist Church Owenton , KY View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Greenhill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Joe Long, 55, of Owenton, passed away suddenly Friday, July 12, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born July 9, 1964, and raised in Owenton, he was the son of the late Frank and Geraldine Washington Long. Billy was a member of Second Baptist Church, Owenton. After graduating from Owen County High School, he stayed in Owenton, working for Pic Pac, IGA and eventually Owenton Manor for many years. He worked for New Horizons Medical Center and went on to be employed by the Owen County School Systems at Maurice Bowling Middle School in the maintenance department. Billy loved people, laughing, spending time and talking to family and numerous friends. He was passionate about sports, especially football, and loved sharing his knowledge of the sport with others.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his sisters, Teresa Long of Owenton and Lisa (Michael) Warford of Louisville as well as his niece Brittany and nephew Rashee.

McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Second Baptist Church, Owenton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019. The funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, Owenton.

Billy Joe Long, 55, of Owenton, passed away suddenly Friday, July 12, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.Born July 9, 1964, and raised in Owenton, he was the son of the late Frank and Geraldine Washington Long. Billy was a member of Second Baptist Church, Owenton. After graduating from Owen County High School, he stayed in Owenton, working for Pic Pac, IGA and eventually Owenton Manor for many years. He worked for New Horizons Medical Center and went on to be employed by the Owen County School Systems at Maurice Bowling Middle School in the maintenance department. Billy loved people, laughing, spending time and talking to family and numerous friends. He was passionate about sports, especially football, and loved sharing his knowledge of the sport with others.He leaves to mourn his passing, his sisters, Teresa Long of Owenton and Lisa (Michael) Warford of Louisville as well as his niece Brittany and nephew Rashee.McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Second Baptist Church, Owenton, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019. The funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, Owenton. Published in The Owenton News-Herald on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close