Bradley Ennis Haydon, 58
Bradley Ennis Haydon, 58, of Monterey, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Willis Haydon; his children, Bradley (Lisa) Haydon Jr., Allison (Brent) Craigmyle and Andrew (Taylor Cummins) Haydon, and his stepchildren, Todd, Tina and Timothy Ellis.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Burial was in the Monterey Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020