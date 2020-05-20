OWENTON, Ky. – Brenda Carol Joslin Breisacher, age 76, of Owenton, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Brenda was born July 9, 1943, in Wheatley to the late Morris and Irene McMannis Joslin. She was a waitress and the former owner of the Sparta Café. She was a member of the Sparta Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband Harry Breisacher; her son, Travis Breisacher; and a grandson, Whitney Heier Breisacher. Also preceding her were her one sister, Norma Jean Towles; and two brothers, Gerald B. Joslin and Johnny Joslin.
Brenda is survived by her two daughters: Natalie Breisacher (Timothy) McDaniel of Wheatley and Jennifer Breisacher (Damon) Lewis of Ghent; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald from May 20 to May 26, 2020