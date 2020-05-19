LOVELAND, Ohio – Christine New Reif, 93, of Loveland, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at West Chester Hospital.

Born August 28, 1926, in Henry County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late David L. and Lacie Lee Tingle New. She was the widow of Albert Reif and was a hairdresser for over 50 years.

She will be missed by her daughters, Cinda Keith of Loveland and Joetta Rowe of Crawfordsville, Ind; her grandchildren, Lisa, Jennifer, Karen, Aladdin, and Lisa; her five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Peggy Rose, of Owenton.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in the Owenton Cemetery.