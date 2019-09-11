Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Mitchell Hendrick. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Mitchell Hendrick, 28, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home in Carrollton.

He was born Feb. 8, 1991, in Louisville, Jefferson County, Ky., the son of Timothy Mitchell Hendrick and Ruth Ann Wethington Hendrick. He was a 2009 graduate of Carroll County High School and a 2013 graduate of Georgetown College receiving a B.S. in mathematics and in 2017 he received his masters teaching degree. He was a former special education teacher with the Gallatin County School System.

When he was in high school, he participated in baseball, basketball, football and cross country. When he attended Georgetown College, he played on the junior varsity basketball team for four years. He had served as a baseball umpire, serving in the North Central Umpires Association and a basketball referee in the 8th Region Basketball Association. He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton and the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was an avid University of Kentucky and Chicago Cubs fan.

He will be missed by his companion, Jessica R. Moore of Carrollton; his parents, Timothy Mitchell Hendrick and Ruth Ann Wethington Hendrick of Carrollton; two sons, Bentley and Hudson of Carrollton; two daughters, Maggi and Kennedy of Carrollton; two sisters, Amanda L. Hourigan (Josh) Coombs of Crestwood, Ky. and Haley A. Hendrick (Logan) Lampton of New Albany, Ind. and his paternal grandmother, Jane Hendrick of Tazewell, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George P. and Josephine L. Wethington and his paternal grandparents, William K. and Mary Anne Hendrick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the St. John Catholic Church, 507 Fifth Street in Carrollton with the Rev. Thomas Picchioni and Deacon Mike Keller presiding. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, Carroll County Parks and Recreation, St. John Catholic Church Memorial Masses, or his Children's Scholarship Fund all in care of the funeral home.

