Daniel "Skip" Marselle Sheppard, 83, of Owenton, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Skip is survived by his wife, whom he married on Jan. 28, 1958, Emma Terry Sheppard; his children, Dusty R. (Carmen) Sheppard, Christopher A. (Dru Marks) Sheppard, Eric Sheppard and Dana M. (James) Herbert.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier presiding.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020