Danny "Spanky" Hudnall Jr., 51, of Owen County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was an employee at Pepsi in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Mandi Hudnall; six children, Kayleigh, Anna, Levi, Skyler, Hunter and Sophia Hudnall; his parents, Danny and Carol Collins Hudnall and maternal grandfather, Rudy Silva.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Main Street location. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, with Bro. Danny Duvall presiding.
Donations may be made to his children in care of McDonald & New Funeral Homes.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019