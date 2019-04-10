Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lawrence Smith. View Sign

David Lawrence Smith, 48, of Frankfort, passed away after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis Monday, April 1, 2019.

He was born Feb. 24, 1971, in Frankfort, to the late James "Lawrence" Smith and Judy Rodgers Maynard who survives. David was a graduate of Franklin County High School and was a Telecommunications Tech with the IBEW #369. David was a generous and loving friend to many.

David is loved and will be missed by many including his proudest accomplishment, his son, Grant Raymond Smith; his mother, Judy (Vearl Pennington) Maynard; his step-mother, Anne Smith; his siblings, Larry (Vicki) Smith, Layne (Tish) Smith, Doug (Rhonda) Hamons, Rhonda (Jim) Witten, Julie (Joe) Palmore, Susan (Steve) Clark and Mark (Mary) Vaughn; his aunts, Janie Holcomb and Betty Lou Smither and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled jointly by McDonald and New Funeral Homes and LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Homes.

A life celebration service was held at LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home Saturday, April 6, 2019.

