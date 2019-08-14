Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Kemper Estill. View Sign Service Information Harrod Brothers Funeral Home 312 Washington Street Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-227-4526 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Service 10:00 AM Harrod Brothers Funeral Home 312 Washington Street Frankfort , KY 40601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Kemper Estill, 78, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Ms. Estill was born in Frankfort, on June 16, 1941, to the late James Robert Kemper and Glenna Elizabeth Craigmyle Kemper. She worked many years at Kings Daughters Hospital and Frankfort Regional Hospital, serving as an X-ray technician and a phlebotomist. She was a faithful member of Monterey Baptist Church. Ms. Estill enjoyed time spent on her front porch bird-watching, as well as playing cards and visiting with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Ayres (Jackie), Cindy Barker (Bobby), Donna Long (Bill), Debbie Estill and Cole Estill (Connie); grandchildren, Corey Estill (Jessica), Leigh Ann Roark (Josh), Russell Long (Laura) and Megan Gayhart (Dustin) and six beloved great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar "Ed" Coleman Estill.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in Frankfort.

The funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Jeremy Warren officiating. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Joe Peters, Gary Derringer, Paul Ellis, Scott Ogden, Mike Webb, and Jim Webb served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Rastus McDonald, Donnie Wilson, Bill Ayer, David Allen Smith and Jerry Kemper.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Monterey Baptist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.

