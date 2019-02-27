Ms. Dorothy Jean "D.J." Simpson, 70, of Frankfort, but more recently of Warsaw, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood.
Born April 2, 1948, in Frankfort, she was the daughter of the late Jesse N. and Nora Thomas Ferebee Simpson and was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Ann Simpson Wiggs and Jessie Sue Simpson. DJ was retired from the Administrative Office of Courts. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her nieces, Jane Lynn (Brent) Wiggs Brown of Warsaw and Dawsinda (Chuck) Wiggs Conliff of Cincinnati; great-niece Nicole (John) Brown Deters of Verona; great-nephews Matthew Brown of Florence and Christopher Brown of Warsaw; great-great-nephew Jaggar Deters, great-great-nieces Josey Deters and Grady Cole Deters and extended family Howard and Nancy Wiggs of Owenton.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Long Ridge Baptist Church, Highway 127, Long Ridge, Ky., with Pastor Larry Adkins presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, Kentucky.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019