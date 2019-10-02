Elizabeth Mountjoy Ford Latimer Tanner, 93, of Cynthiana, Ky. died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born in Owenton, Ky. Sept. 10, 1926, to the late RC Ford Sr. and Florrie Rodman Ford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Latimer Sr. and 11 siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Robert Tanner; two sons, Jim (Linda) Latimer and Burney "Bear" Latimer; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Whiteman, Kerstin (Adam) English, Jonathan Latimer and Jeremy (Amy) Latimer and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was conducted Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Ware Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial was in the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St., Frankfort, Ky.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019