Emma D. Smoot Robbins, 74, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Owenton Center.
She is survived by Jesse Smoot and his partner Joseph Wallace, Jerry Oney and his wife Pam, Gina Smoot, Darrell Smoot and his wife Pat and Kim Hawkins and her husband Steve.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Seminary Street location. Visitation begins at 5 p.m.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019