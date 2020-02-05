Erika Elizabeth Walker, 81, of Owenton, passed away, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 2, 1938, in Bamberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Tony and Maria Borlein Kummameir. She was a homemaker, a member of the Catholic faith and attended Cedar Hill Baptist. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and was passionate about animals and their rescue. She was also an avid UK basketball fan.
She is survived by her children, Billy (Donita) Walker, Sandy Gordy, John Thomas Walker and Melinda Walker Bourne; four grandchildren, Sheena Stafford, Jonathan Gordy, Eric Gordy and Andrea Hammons and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Stafford and Hallie Gordy.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held at the Seminary Street location Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owen County Friends of Animals or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Feb. 5, 2020