Evans A. Gordy (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Hello Gordy family. You may know our son, Danny Dyer has..."
    - JUDITH DYER
  • "Gordy, It was a privilege to take care of you. I will..."
    - Leigh Gaten
  • "It was a pleasure taking care of you Boss God bless your..."
    - Jim Standifer
  • "Dear Gordy, Thank you for being my friend. Your sweet..."
    - KATHY MURPHY
  • "What a loss, such a kind and kindred spirit. Gordy it was a..."
    - Dee-Dee Miller
Service Information
Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home - Warsaw
108 E Main St.
Warsaw, KY
41095
(859)-567-2621
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Evans A. Gordy, 78, of Louisville and formerly of Sparta, Ky. passed away Wednesday, May 6 , 2020, at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. Born Feb. 9, 1942, in Gallatin County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Edward and Addie Webster Gordy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gordy was preceded in death by three brothers, Orville Gordy, LeRoy Gordy and Ray Gordy; and three sisters, Ida May Gordy, Fran Cunningham and Mamie Nance.
Mr. Gordy is survived by two sisters, Brenda Howell of Milroy, Ind. and Mary Terrell of Cold Springs, Ky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services are being privately cared for by Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home.  Memorial gifts are suggested in memory of Evans Gordy to Hazelwood Center – Activities, 1800 Bluegrass Avenue, Louisville, KY 41215.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on May 20, 2020
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on May 20, 2020
