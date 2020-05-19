LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Evans A. Gordy, 78, of Louisville and formerly of Sparta, Ky. passed away Wednesday, May 6 , 2020, at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. Born Feb. 9, 1942, in Gallatin County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Edward and Addie Webster Gordy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gordy was preceded in death by three brothers, Orville Gordy, LeRoy Gordy and Ray Gordy; and three sisters, Ida May Gordy, Fran Cunningham and Mamie Nance.
Mr. Gordy is survived by two sisters, Brenda Howell of Milroy, Ind. and Mary Terrell of Cold Springs, Ky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services are being privately cared for by Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home. Memorial gifts are suggested in memory of Evans Gordy to Hazelwood Center – Activities, 1800 Bluegrass Avenue, Louisville, KY 41215.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.gnmfh.com .
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on May 20, 2020