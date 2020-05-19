OWENTON, Ky. – Foster Edward Smith Jr., 95, of Owenton passed peacefully to be with the Lord on the morning of March 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geri Kemper Noel Smith; son Joe (Gina) Smith of Frankfort; daughter Peggy (Paul) Grimes of Frankfort; step-son Bobby Cook of Somerset; grandchildren, Ethan (Missy) Grimes, Machaela Grimes and Madison Smith. His sister, Elaine Massie also survives.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Monterey Baptist Church, from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a graveside service with military honors in the Monterey Cemetery. This will be a pass-through visitation with social distancing and visitors are encouraged to wear masks

