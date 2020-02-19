Gail Delois "BabySis" Jones Harris, 82, of Owenton, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Gallatin Health & Rehab in Warsaw, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband Gayle "Tack" Harris; her children, Douglas (Tami), Dwayne (Marietta), Leslie (David), Derrick and Myra.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Seminary Street funeral home from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Homegoing celebrations will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Second Baptist Church Owenton with Rev. Christopher Leon Hagan presiding.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020