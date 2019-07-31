Gregory Glen Inman, 59, husband to Renee Norton Inman, passed away at his home in Stamping Ground on Friday, July 26, 2019.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Christopher (Chelsea) Inman and Bethany Inman, both of Georgetown, Ky. and his stepchildren, Zachary Norton of Winchester, Ky. and Rachel (Matthew) Fitzgerald, of Cynthiana, Ky.
The Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Georgetown Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on July 31, 2019