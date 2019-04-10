Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hattie Mae Sanders Hill. View Sign

Hattie Mae Sanders Hill was born into the family of the late Herman and Jennie Lee Sanders Nov. 10, 1925. She departed this life on March 31, 2019.

She is survived by her four children, James Lee Hill, New Liberty, Ky., Emma Jean Thomas (Richard), Eminence, Ky., Stanley Hill, Jr. (Deborah), Elizabethtown, Ind. and Cathy Maxine Hill, New Liberty, Ky. She also leaves Edward Brown and Gayle Harris (Gail) whom she loved like sons. She also leaves inherited sisters Lana Kay Webb, Patricia Owens and Sallie Richards.

McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 4-8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019. Homegoing celebration services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Park Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Hattie Mae Sanders Hill was born into the family of the late Herman and Jennie Lee Sanders Nov. 10, 1925. She departed this life on March 31, 2019.She is survived by her four children, James Lee Hill, New Liberty, Ky., Emma Jean Thomas (Richard), Eminence, Ky., Stanley Hill, Jr. (Deborah), Elizabethtown, Ind. and Cathy Maxine Hill, New Liberty, Ky. She also leaves Edward Brown and Gayle Harris (Gail) whom she loved like sons. She also leaves inherited sisters Lana Kay Webb, Patricia Owens and Sallie Richards.McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 4-8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019. Homegoing celebration services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Park Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Funeral Home McDonald & New Funeral Home - Owenton

202 N. Main Street

Owenton , KY 40359

(502) 484-2828 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close