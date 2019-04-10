Hattie Mae Sanders Hill was born into the family of the late Herman and Jennie Lee Sanders Nov. 10, 1925. She departed this life on March 31, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hattie Mae Sanders Hill.
She is survived by her four children, James Lee Hill, New Liberty, Ky., Emma Jean Thomas (Richard), Eminence, Ky., Stanley Hill, Jr. (Deborah), Elizabethtown, Ind. and Cathy Maxine Hill, New Liberty, Ky. She also leaves Edward Brown and Gayle Harris (Gail) whom she loved like sons. She also leaves inherited sisters Lana Kay Webb, Patricia Owens and Sallie Richards.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 4-8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019. Homegoing celebration services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Park Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
McDonald & New Funeral Home - Owenton
202 N. Main Street
Owenton, KY 40359
(502) 484-2828
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019