Howard W. McKenney, 77, of Corinth, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Parr McKenney; a step-son, Jason Jones of Corinth and two step-daughters, Jennifer Rader of Corinth and Kristi Gillispie of Crittenden, Ky.
McDaniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Raven Creek Cemetery, Harrison County.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on June 26, 2019