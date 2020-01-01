Jack Royce Ogden Sr., 85, of Sanders, Ky., left his earthly life on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
His leaves behind, three sons, Jack R. (Mary) Ogden Jr., Paul Wayne (Lori) Ogden and Fred T. (Cindy) Ogden, all of Sanders, Ky.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Sanders Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Flowers officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020