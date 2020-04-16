Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Glenn Rose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Glenn Rose, 85



Jackie Glenn Rose, 85, of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Owen County, he was the son of the late James and Elodia Tingle Rose.

"Jack" was an avid sports fan; he played basketball at New Liberty School for three years. After completing all requirements from Southern Ohio College, he became a millwright. He immediately went to work for Cincinnati Gilbert Tool Machinery; he later worked for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In later years he became the Director of Maintenance for the Housing Authority of both Williamstown and Falmouth. Much of Jack's enjoyment of life came from being a motorcycle enthusiast, flipping houses and trading cars. He was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Corinth Baptist Church.

He was the widower of Frances Patterson Rose and Mattie Omega Hellard Rose. He leaves to cherish his memory, five daughters: Janet (Lee) Faulkner of Williamstown, Tonda (Ralph) Johnson of Bradenton, Florida, Dana (Richard) Kelly of Bradenton, Florida, Teresa (Michael) Dunn of Frankfort, Sherry (Tim) Stephens of Revelo, Kentucky; one son: Duane (Elizabeth) Leffew of Clinton, Tennessee; four brothers, Gary (Judy) Rose of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Danny Rose of Albuquerque, Mexico, Ricky Rose of Williamstown and Michael Rose of Williamstown and two sisters, Rosemary Wainscott of Pawleys Island, South Carolina and Phyllis (Eli) Wolfinbarger of Owenton. Fourteen grandchildren also survive, along with 26 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m., today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown. The funeral service will begin at noon, Thursday, March 12, with the Rev. Howard Chipman officiating. Burial will follow in the Owenton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the . Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 17, 2020

