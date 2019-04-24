James Marshall "Jimmy" Wash (1946 - 2019)
James Marshall "Jimmy" Wash, 72, of Owenton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Ky.
Born July 20, 1946, in Owen County, he was the son of the late John Gobel Wash and Maggie Stafford Wash. Jimmy was a devout member of the Lusby's Mill Baptist Church and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Highway Department as a signal repairman. He also served his country in the United States Army.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Shirley Shafer Wash and his nieces and nephews, Bonnie Smith, Jennifer Beach, Dwayne Brown and Dean Sherman. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews by marriage, Shelia Stephens, Veronica Courtney, Debra Shafer, Melissa Smith, Kathy Webster, Rhonda Owens, Scott Shafer, James Webster and Martin Owens.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
A graveside service was held Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lusby's Mill Baptist Church or the .
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
