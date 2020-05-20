Jerry Allnutt, 84, of Owenton, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Owenton Center.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Clifton Allnutt; his children, Jenny Coyle, Jeffrey (Sheila) Allnutt, Robin (Gary Osborne) Landrum, Marty (Trish) Allnutt and Scott (Tracy) Allnutt; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay and Margaret Tolbert Allnutt; his daughter, Melinda Neal; and his son-in-law Jimmy Coyle.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. This will be a pass-through visitation with social distancing and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. A graveside funeral will be held in the Owenton Cemetery on Thursday at 2 p.m. with Bro. Brad Banks presiding.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald from May 20 to May 26, 2020