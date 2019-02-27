Obituary

John William "Billy" Whitney, 73, made his transition from this life to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Billy leaves to cherish his memories his two sons, John William (Katrinka) Whitney Jr., Patrick Lee (Dawn) Whitney and one daughter, Alison Whitney.

McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

A home going celebration was held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church Owenton with the Reverend Christopher L. Hagan presiding. Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019

