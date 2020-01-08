Johnny Clay Rogers, 56, of Corinth, Ky., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Williamstown, Ky.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Jenkins Rogers; a daughter, Ciara Mears of Georgetown, Ky.; a son, Johnathan Rogers of Georgetown, Ky. and his parents, Rev. Jessie and Lyvon Rogers of Mt. Sterling, Ky.
McDaniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth, Ky. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019. Burial will be in the Corinth Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020