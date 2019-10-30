Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Smith Clifton Barnes. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Smith Clifton Barnes, 76, of Owenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Joyce was born in Owenton on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Chester W. Smith and Locket Beckham Smith. She was united in marriage for 49 years to the late Vernon Ray Clifton.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Calvin C. Barnes; one son, Danny Ray (Pam) Clifton of Crittenden, Ky.; one daughter, Terissa Ann (David) Osborne of Dry Ridge, Ky.; two brothers, Chester (Maxine) Smith Jr. of Stanton, Ky. and Jack (Brenda) Smith of Frankfort, Ky.; two sister-in-laws, Shirley Smith of Frankfort, Ky. and Ruth Smith of Owenton; six sisters, Shirley (Johnny) Ballard of Monterey, Barb (Harold) Purvis of Frankfort, Zelma (Donald) Wilson of Monterey, Thelma (Vernon) House of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Vickie (Wayne) Robey of Stamping Ground, Ky., Janie Belle (Mike) Collins of Stamping Ground, Ky.; one brother-in-law, Glenn Whitaker of Owenton; four grandchildren, Jonathan Clifton, Melissa Clifton, Erika Niemeier and Tyler Osborne; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her late husband Vernon, Joyce is preceded in death by two brothers, William "W.T." Smith, Clarence Smith and one sister, Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker.

Joyce retired as a cook at Grant County High School after 29 years. She was a member and former custodian of the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden, Ky. In former years, she loved to babysit. She also loved UK basketball, shopping and playing cards, but most of all, she cherished every moment with her family. Joyce will be fondly missed and forever remembered by all whom knew and loved her.

The Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, Ky. is in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden, Ky. with Bro. Dave Shanklin officiating. Burial was in the Jonesville Cemetery in Jonesville, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ or the .

Joyce Ann Smith Clifton Barnes, 76, of Owenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.Joyce was born in Owenton on Dec. 12, 1942, to the late Chester W. Smith and Locket Beckham Smith. She was united in marriage for 49 years to the late Vernon Ray Clifton.Joyce is survived by her husband, Calvin C. Barnes; one son, Danny Ray (Pam) Clifton of Crittenden, Ky.; one daughter, Terissa Ann (David) Osborne of Dry Ridge, Ky.; two brothers, Chester (Maxine) Smith Jr. of Stanton, Ky. and Jack (Brenda) Smith of Frankfort, Ky.; two sister-in-laws, Shirley Smith of Frankfort, Ky. and Ruth Smith of Owenton; six sisters, Shirley (Johnny) Ballard of Monterey, Barb (Harold) Purvis of Frankfort, Zelma (Donald) Wilson of Monterey, Thelma (Vernon) House of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Vickie (Wayne) Robey of Stamping Ground, Ky., Janie Belle (Mike) Collins of Stamping Ground, Ky.; one brother-in-law, Glenn Whitaker of Owenton; four grandchildren, Jonathan Clifton, Melissa Clifton, Erika Niemeier and Tyler Osborne; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her late husband Vernon, Joyce is preceded in death by two brothers, William "W.T." Smith, Clarence Smith and one sister, Bessie Mae Walker Whitaker.Joyce retired as a cook at Grant County High School after 29 years. She was a member and former custodian of the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden, Ky. In former years, she loved to babysit. She also loved UK basketball, shopping and playing cards, but most of all, she cherished every moment with her family. Joyce will be fondly missed and forever remembered by all whom knew and loved her.The Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, Ky. is in charge of arrangements.The funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden, Ky. with Bro. Dave Shanklin officiating. Burial was in the Jonesville Cemetery in Jonesville, Ky.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ or the . Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.