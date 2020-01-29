Lannie Ray Cull, 77, of Owenton, passed away on his birthday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 21, 1943, in Owen County, he was the son of the late A.P. and Beulah Hammonds Cull and was preceded in death by his son, Delayne Cull. Lannie was a member of the Squiresville Baptist Church, where he was a former Sunday School teacher. He was retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Department of Transportation. He enjoyed being outside, farming, fishing and took great pride in his vehicles.
Lannie will be missed by his wife of nearly 25 years, Wanda Brock Cull; his sister, Barbara (Burnham) McCormick; his step-sons, Tim (Laurie) Agee and Eric (Amber) Agee and his three grandchildren, Josh, Emilee and Brandon Agee.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Seminary Street location with Bro. Craig Howard presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International or Squiresville Baptist Church.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020